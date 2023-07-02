Pune (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he was not worried about what transpired on Sunday and the people will see the reality in two-three days.

"I will never say that my home has split, this issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people. I am worried about the future of those who left. I want to give the credit for this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two days ago, he had made statements and after that statement, some people started feeling uneasy, some of them were also facing Enforcement Directorate actions," Sharad Pawar told reporters here after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

"Two days ago the Prime Minister had said about NCP. He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government), it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," said Sharad Pawar.

"Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6, where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand," added 82-year-old Pawar.

In a dramatic weekend coup in Maharashtra political circles, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar left the party with at least 30 other MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in which he shortly took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, a berth he would share with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"I trust the people of Maharashtra and the reality will come out in two-three days. This is not a new thing (for me). The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," said the former Union Minister.

"I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of (former Maharashtra Chief Minister) Yashwantrao Chavan and will hold a public meeting," he added.

He said that the developments on Sunday will not hamper the Opposition unity.

