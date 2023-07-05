Mumbai (Maharashtra): The meeting of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) started at the Mumbai Educational Trust in suburban Bandra on Wednesday afternoon.

'Sacked' NCP working president Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, the sacked NCP general secretary, who backed Ajit Pawar, were present on the stage along with Ajit Pawar. Chhagan Bhujbal, who has also supported Ajit Pawar in his decision to join the government, started addressing the gathering. Bhujbal, who was sworn in as Maharashtra Minister, claimed the support of 40 legislators.

Also read: Rohit Pawar predicts Lok Sabha polls by December citing official instructions to keep EVMs ready

The leaders earlier unfurled the NCP flag at the meeting venue. "Everyone was surprised by his decision. 40 legislators are with us. We have worked within the law. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that," Bhujbal said while addressing their supporters. A huge number of supporters, who are backing Ajit Pawar, gathered at the venue.

"As we went with the (undivided) Shiv Sena, we have now allied with the BJP. We have not entered the BJP. Our ideology should remain intact," Bhujbal stressed. He also sought the blessings of Sharad Pawar for the Ajit Pawar faction.

"There is no need to worry," Bhujbal quipped. Also present on the occasion were Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, and Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil. NCP leader Rupali Chakankar then addressed the gathering. In a major political development, Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, orchestrated a coup, when he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar, who has claimed the support of maximum NCP MLAs, was sworn in as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Praful Patel said that he was supporting Ajit Pawar but would not reveal the reasons right now. "I will reveal the reasons at an appropriate time," Patel said. Patel, who attended the Opposition meeting in Patna conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister, ridiculed the meeting, saying a leader of a political party, which has no Member of Parliament, was present at the meeting. The supporters showed their support for Ajit Pawar by raising slogans.

Also read: NCP vs NCP: Emotional posters hailing 'lone warrior' come up outside Sharad Pawar's residence