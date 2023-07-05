Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emotional posters praising 83-year-old lone warrior Sharad Pawar have been displayed outside his residence in south Mumbai here.

Supporters of Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, have put up posters in south Mumbai, hailing their leader as the lone warrior. The Ajit Pawar faction has also displayed posters in the Raigad district of Maharashtra congratulating Aditi Tatkare, who was sworn in as a Minister in the Maharashtra government. The posters have photographs of Ajit Pawar and Aditi Tatkare, who is the daughter of 'sacked' NCP general secretary Sunil Tatkare. The photo of Sharad Pawar is missing from these posters.

In a major political development, Ajit Pawar, an MLA from Baramati took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhanajay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif, were also sworn in as Maharashtra Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP had called a meeting of party legislators at around noon on Wednesday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. Jitendra Ahwad, who was appointed as chief whip of the Pawar-faction, issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for the meeting. At the same time, the Ajit Pawar faction has also called a meeting of the lawmakers at the MET in suburban Bandra.

Ajit Pawar, who inaugurated the NCP office near Mantralaya, the seat of power in Maharashtra. Ajit, who represents the Baramati constituency, the stronghold of the Pawar family, has claimed that he has the support of maximum MLAs.

