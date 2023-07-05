Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP will hold a key meeting of its party legislators at around noon on Wednesday a similar call for a high-level party meet was issued by the rival group headed by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. On Tuesday, Jitendra Ahwad, who was appointed as chief whip of the Pawar-faction, issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for the meeting.

As per the one-line whip, the meeting has been called by the NCP founder Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at Y B Chavan Centre on July 5, and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory. Awhad became the chief whip after senior Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight MLAs on Sunday.

A similar notification was issued by Shivajirao Garje, who has been expelled by the Sharad Pawar-led party for `indulging in anti-party activities', sought the current and former legislators, parliamentarians, office-bearers, working committee members and others, to attend a meeting convened at the MET institute's premises in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning. The notice was issued on behalf of Sunil Tatkare, who was appointed as the Maharashtra unit president appointed by the Ajit Pawar group.

While Sharad Pawar has sought the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify of nine party legislators including Ajit Pawar, the rival camp has pressed for the disqualification of state NCP president Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad as MLAs. Earlier on Monday, NCP working president Praful Patel, who was sacked from the party by Sharad Pawar, appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP Legislature Party while retaining Anil Bhaidas Patil, who took oath as a minister alongside Ajit Pawar, as the party whip in the Assembly.

At present, the NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

