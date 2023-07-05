ROHIT PAWAR PREDICTS LOK SABHA POLLS BY DECEMBER CITING OFFICIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO KEEP EVMS READY

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar on Wednesday claimed that some officials in Maharashtra were instructed to start repairing and manufacturing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He further claimed that these were indications that the Lok Sabha elections could take place in December 2023.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held before May 2024. Rohit Pawar, who is a legislator from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, said, "The checking reports of EVMs are taken five-six months before the Lok Sabha or state Assembly elections. Four days ago some Maharashtra officials have been instructed to start repairing and manufacturing EVMs."

"This is an indication that Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in December 2023," 37-year-old Baramati-born Rohit Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rohit Pawar, who has supported NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, after Ajit Pawar led a rebellion and orchestrated a coup by joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, also launched a scathing attack on the saffron party.

"This is happening because of BJP's loss in the Karnataka elections as the same can happen in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and other states. The BJP tried to break NCP and Shiv Sena keeping in mind the forthcoming elections," alleged Rohit Pawar.

In the recently held Karnataka elections, the Congress-led by current Chief Minister Siddharaimaih and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stormed to power in the southern state. Elections are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh before November 2023.

