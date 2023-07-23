MUMBAI POLICE RECEIVES THREAT CALL TANKER FILLED WITH RDX 2 PAKISTANI NATIONALS HEADING TO GOA

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police on Sunday received a threat call of a tanker filled with RDX alongwith two Pakistani nationals has proceeded to Goa from Mumbai, officials said.

"A call was received by Mumbai Police Control Room at 1 am about a white tanker filled with RDX has been proceeded from Mumbai to Goa in which two Pakistani nationals are also there," Mumbai Police said. The Mumbai Police at once alerted the Maharashtra ATS and the Goa Police Control Room, Mumbai Police said.

The police further revealed that the caller identified himself as Pandey. Police has verified the location from where the call was made but is now engaged in tracing the caller, the Mumbai Police added. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 13, an unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack.

According to Mumbai Police, "Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan." (ANI)

