MUMBAI POLICE CONSTABLE DIES AFTER KITE STRING SLITS HIS THROAT

Mumbai: A police constable died after his throat got slit by a kite string at Santa Cruz Highway in Mumbai on Sunday. Police said that the incident occurred when Sameer Suresh Jadhav was returning home.

Sameer Suresh Jadhav was returning home on a two-wheeler after finishing work on Sunday afternoon. He was crossing the Vakola bridge when he received a deep cut on his throat by a kite string and fell from his bike. Jadhav, who was in critical condition, was taken to Sion Hospital. Police identified Jadhav from the identity card he carried in his pocket.

"Police constable Sameer Suresh Jadhav who was going home after duty, on his bike, died after his throat got slit by a kite string," a police official said.

Soon after his throat was cut the constable, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, police said. Kherwadi Police has registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

"Sameer Suresh Jadhav was attached to Dindoshi police station in Goregaon and was going back to his home in Worli on his motorcycle. After his throat got slit, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official added.