MESMERISING LIGHT AND LASER SHOW BY KOLHAPUR YOUTHS AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM ON GRAND FINALE TOMORROW

Kolhapur (Maharastra): A spectacular light and laser show will be organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium that has decked up for the grand finale of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. This show is being organised by two youths from Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

The stadium, which is the largest cricket ground in the world is expected to host around 1.4 lakh people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian deputy prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma are among the host of dignitaries who would be present at the stadium tomorrow.

Indian Air Force's team will showcase a 15-minute airshow above the stadium before the match starts. Next, there will be a musical extravaganza by Bollywood music director Pritam and a team of singers.

The special laser and light show will be organised in the break of the second innings. The electric lighting will be the centre of attraction in this year's World Cup tournament. It will have a dazzling representation. The show will be presented by two youths, Amit Patil and Ramakrishna Wagrale. These youths have created an identity for themselves in this field of laser and light show, which they was started in 2011.

The show will be presented with the help of Head Way Creations, a Delhi-based company. For the first time, 40 lasers of 60-watt capacity are being installed on the field. Apart from Amit and Ramkrishna, Yogesh Chaudhary, Sagar Patil, Abhishek Hande, Rohit Kadam, Uday Salokhe, Vinod Hajurani, Ravikumar and Ganesh Tatkare are working tirelessly on the ground for hosting the show.