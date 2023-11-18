WORLD CUP 2023 A SPECIAL TREAT FOR CRICKET LOVERS DURING FINAL SHOWDOWN

Ahmedabad: Gosh! Is this for real? The 2023 World Final at the Narendra Modi stadium will explode with colour, music, lights and fireworks, with possible feting of winning captains from the past and an aerial tribute to the champions by none less than Hawk planes of the Indian Air Force, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will applaud from the stands, much like an ISRO launch moment!

The grand final between India and Australia promises to be a spectacle even before the first ball will be bowled. The Modi Stadium will witness an event befitting the legacy of the biggest and most successful World Cup ever. The closure will be marked by a four-part ceremony as India will bid farewell to the 2023 edition at the largest cricket stadium in the world.

In the highest-ever honour to a game of cricket anywhere in the world, the day over the NM Stadium will open with a grand salute from the skies by Indian Air Force’s elite Surya Kiran Acrobatic team. Just 10 minutes before the start of the game, the IAF will launch a nine-Hawk air show to dazzle the 1.32 lakh fans in the stadium, this will be in sync with the music that will pay tribute to new India.

The flights will take off from the Ahmedabad airport and do a vertical air show above the stadium streaking the skies with an awe-inspiring smoke trail, perhaps in Indian colours. The first innings drinks break will see an Aditya Gadhvi, the Gujarati chartbuster, rendering a high- octane performance.

This will be topped up by a more elaborate, 15-minute foot-tapping medley of songs by Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasha Singh and Tushar Joshi. The music composer Pritam and his entourage are likely to render a medley of hit songs, including Deva, Kesariya, Jeetega, Nagada, Dhoom Machale and Dangal and will end with the ICC anthem Dil Jashn Boley.

For the first time, World Cup winning captains like MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev will be honoured in the biggest arena of cricket at the biggest-ever Final the world has witnessed. This will be a unique assembly of former skippers whom the BCCI will honour in front of a sold-out crowd.

As every Captain walks onto the FOP, a 20-sec reel highlighting his winning moment will play on the big screen to take the 1.32 lakh spectators through historical moments. The second inning drinks break at 8.30 pm will stun the audience with an internationally programmed laser show. The spectators will get to witness a unique visual countdown wherein the entire roof of the stadium will be used as a canvas for the lights and laser show. The show is curated and programmed by masters of laser moderation, Laser Magic Production from the UK who have earlier performed at big events across the world, including the World Expo, the World Petro Conference, the BRICS Summit and more.