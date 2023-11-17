WORLD CUP 2023 A FIRED UP ROHIT AND CO TO CHALLENGE PAT CUMMINS LED AUSTRALIA FOR TROPHY

Ahmedabad: The biggest cricket spectacle in recent years is set to unfold this Sunday as an in-form Indian team will square off against the Australian side who are always known for their spirit to never give up even in adverse conditions. India have been an unbeaten side in the tournament so far while Australia scripted a winning streak after losing the first couple of games against India and South Africa.

The Indian side are going strong in the tournament and the odds are stacked in their favour considering the form they showcased in the league stage while continuing it in the semifinal against New Zealand. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been providing a blistering start and is at fifth place in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament. Virat Kohli has proved himself to be a beast in the 50-over cricket stitching an incredible run in the competition. Apart from having the most centuries in ODI cricket, Kohli (711) also has the most runs in a single World Cup edition. Shreyas Iyer has supported both of them ably with some solid knocks and the batting unit has performed very well.

While the spin unit was expected to dazzle with the ball, pace bowling has turned out to be a surprise package for the national side. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been hunting in packs with the latter being lethal against every opposition he has played. Shami is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 wickets to his name while Bumrah has picked 18 scalps in the competition.

Australia started with a couple of losses in the tournament but got to the winning momentum after that winning eight matches in a row. The trio of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell have been amongst the runs for and averages above 50 so far in the ICC event. Warner has amassed 528 runs while Marsh scored 426 runs so far in the tournament. Maxwell wasn't very consistent with the bat early in the tournament but he showcased his game-changing ability with a magnificent knock of unbeaten 201.

Adam Zampa have been brilliant in the tournament taking 22 wickets so far while Josh Hazlewood has 14 scalps to his name from 10 innings and both the bowlers have a bowling average below 30. The Australian team will look for their leg-spinner to extract turn from the surface and be the pick of the bowlers for the team. Australia will have the daunting task of facing a star-studded batting attack which includes the elegance of Rohit Sharma, the Sublime timing of Virat Kohli and some solid middle-order batting from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the final.