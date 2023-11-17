WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA WILL START AS THE FAVOURITES IN FINAL SAYS FORMER INDIA COACH RAVI SHASTRI

Chennai: Former cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri on Friday expressed his views over the India-Australia summit clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team, has said that the Rohit Sharma-led side is the favourite to win the World Cup and they have to continue playing the way they did in the last two games to win the coveted trophy.

"India will start as the favourites when they square off against Australia in a summit clash. They don't have to do anything different, they just have to continue what they are doing in the last two games. I want the team to be composed and calm, and handle the pressure," Shastri, who also represented domestic giants, ahead of the title clash against the Pat Cummins-led side, told reporters.

"Everyone from the squad is performing at their best in the tournament which is a great sign," reckoned Shastri.

So far, India is the only unbeaten side in the marquee tournament and defeated New Zealand in an exciting semi-final largely due to their batters' scoring runs at a brisk pace and pacer Mohammed Shami's coming with an exceptional spell with the ball at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Australia pulled through in the other semi-final and defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two teams will meet for the title clash on Sunday in Ahmedabad.