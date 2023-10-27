MANOJ JARANGE PATIL SLAMMED PM MODI FOR IGNORING MARATHA RESERVATION CONTINUES HUNGER STRIKE FOR THIRD DAY

Mumbai: The hunger strike launched by Manoj Jarange Patil, who is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation entered the third day today. A bandh is being observed in the three markets of Navi Mumbai's APMC in support of Patil and only the fruit and vegetable market remained open. Patil refused to get examined by any doctor and has been denying water for two days.

Patil alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberately did not take up the issue of Maratha reservation during his speech at Shirdi and this has left the people of Maharashtra doubtful. "Our only expectation was that the issue would have been considered. Had not the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers tell PM Modi about Maratha reservation when they went to Delhi? If the PM was informed then why didn't he say anything about it? Even after being given adequate time, Maratha reservation issue was not taken up by the government. We feel that the PM no longer needs the poor. It is being suspected that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Deputy Chief Ministers and the state government to prevent development of Maratha children," Patil said.

He said that it does not matter whether PM Modi takes up the Maratha reservation issue or not. "Marathas do have any ill feelings towards PM Modi. If we had any animosity then would the PM's plane be allowed to land in Shirdi?" Patil questioned.

Patil said that despite providing the requisite evidence, Marathas are not being included in OBC category. He alleged that reservation is not being given in order to ruin the Marathas. He said that documents from 1805 to 1967 were submitted and these were examined by the committee but despite this, Marathas were not given OBC status.

"Bombay Gazette mentioned that Maratha and Kunbi are one and the same. In the past, castes were given based on occupation. Now when we are providing evidence why don't you give us reservation?" he asked. Earlier, 40 days were given to the state government to decide on the matter but nothing came out after the deadline expired, Patil said.

Several prominent leaders of Navi Mumbai supported Patil. Maratha workers held a meeting on October 26 and decided to close down the markets in support of the movement.