Mumbai: A young man from Jalna, Sunil Baburao Kawle, has taken his own life seeking Maratha reservation in Mumbai. This is the first case of suicide intensifying the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation. Kawle's body currently rests in Sion Hospital, where family members from Jalna have arrived to participate in the necessary identification and procedural formalities before his final farewell.

Following the suicide, Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod Patil took to social media to express his condolences and highlight the gravity of the situation. Patil paid an emotional tribute to Sunil Baburao Kawle, acknowledging his active involvement in the Maratha agitation in Jalna district. However, he emphasized that taking one's own life was not the right way to pursue their demands. Patil urged his fellow Maratha community members to stay resolute and not abandon the ongoing struggle, reminding them of their historical achievements as a warrior caste.

In a fervent appeal to the state government, Patil implored them to recognize the urgency of the Maratha reservation issue. He criticized the government's inaction despite numerous victims and called for immediate steps to prevent further instances of Maratha youth resorting to suicide. Patil cautioned that a growing unrest was inevitable if their demands continued to be ignored.