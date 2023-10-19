Maratha youth's tragic suicide in Mumbai demanding Maratha reservation



Mumbai: A young man from Jalna, Sunil Baburao Kawle, has taken his own life seeking Maratha reservation in Mumbai. This is the first case of suicide intensifying the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation. Kawle's body currently rests in Sion Hospital, where family members from Jalna have arrived to participate in the necessary identification and procedural formalities before his final farewell.
Following the suicide, Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod Patil took to social media to express his condolences and highlight the gravity of the situation. Patil paid an emotional tribute to Sunil Baburao Kawle, acknowledging his active involvement in the Maratha agitation in Jalna district. However, he emphasized that taking one's own life was not the right way to pursue their demands. Patil urged his fellow Maratha community members to stay resolute and not abandon the ongoing struggle, reminding them of their historical achievements as a warrior caste.
In a fervent appeal to the state government, Patil implored them to recognize the urgency of the Maratha reservation issue. He criticized the government's inaction despite numerous victims and called for immediate steps to prevent further instances of Maratha youth resorting to suicide. Patil cautioned that a growing unrest was inevitable if their demands continued to be ignored.
The Maratha reservation movement, led by activists like Manoj Jarange-Patil, has gained momentum in recent days. Jarange-Patil, who has been on a tour of Mumbai, called for a series of events and rallies to champion the Maratha cause. He organized a massive gathering on a sprawling 150-acre plot of land, demonstrating the unity and determination of Maratha supporters. Thousands marched peacefully to demand reservation, but Sunil Kawle's tragic suicide serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of their cause.