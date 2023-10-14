Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil is set to hold a public rally demanding reservation for Marathas at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday.

Preparations have been made to organise the rally on 100 acres of land in the village. People from various Maratha societies will be present on the occasion.

Patil had given 30 days to the government for undertaking measures to give Kunbi status to Marathas from Marathwada and the period expired today. Following which, the rally is being held to strengthen the demand.

At the site where the rally is being organised, a 10-feet high platform has been erected along with a 500-feet long ramp with a height of 3 feet, which will be used by Patil to reach the dais. Around 80 acres have been allotted for parking vehicles that come to attend the rally. Along with this, 110 ambulances, 300 doctors and 10 fire tenders have been deployed at the site.

A total of 1000 loud speakers and 25 giant screens have been installed at various places. Seven entrances have been set up for people to reach the site, Patil said at the press conference on Friday.

A massive security arrangement has been made in the area. Police have deployed a huge contingent of forces to ensure law and order. Among the police personnel posted at the rally site includes three Additional Superintendents of Police, six Deputy Superintendents, 21 Police Inspectors, 57 Assistant Police Inspectors, 1000 Constables and 200 Traffic Branch Constables.