Jalna(Maharashtra): Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide from Maharashtra met Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for Maratha reservation, and appealed him to his fast on Tuesday.

Jarange, aged around 40, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in the Jalna district of central Maharashtra, demanding reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for the Maratha community.

The hunger strike, which entered its 15th day on Tuesday, has drawn widespread attention and has been a topic of discussion at an all-party meeting held in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. The all-party meeting held at the 'Sahyadri' guest house in south Mumbai focused on the issue of Maratha reservation. During this meeting, all the attendees reached an agreement that Manoj Jarange Patil should terminate his hunger strike. However, despite the consensus, Manoj Jarange Patil is still continuing his strike.

The deteriorating health of Jarange Patil has also been a topic of concern and his unwavering commitment to the hunger strike continues to be a point of contention. Sambhaji Bhide, the Founder-President of Shivpratishthan Hindustan, reached out as a mediator and urged Manoj Jarange Patil to discontinue his fast. Bhide emphasized the importance of the Maratha community's reservation and extended his support to the cause.

Sambhaji Bhide, also known as 'Bhide Guruji' reportedly told Manoj Jangre Patil, "On behalf of the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, I assure you with confidence that you will be given what you want."

Bhide further encouraged Jarange Patil to discontinue his hunger strike, assuring that the movement would achieve success in securing the Maratha reservation.

"Let's try at all levels to continue the fight for the Maratha reservation. All those efforts will not yield results now but, as we go on, its form will be revealed. My personal opinion is that the fight for the Maratha reservation should be led by Manoj Jarange,", added Bhide.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requested Manoj Jarange to withdraw his strike. Shinde said, "Maharashtra is a progressive state. We want harmony and peace among all communities. All parties passed a resolution requesting Manoj Jarange to withdraw his fast. I personally request him to call off his fast. The state government needs time to complete the procedure to make decisions (on quota issue)."

