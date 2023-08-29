Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit has expressed regret days after his comments linking daily consumption of fish to having eyes as beautiful as those of actor Aishwarya Rai triggered row.

In a written reply submitted to the Maharashtra State Women Commission, the minister also stated that news channels quoted him out of context, panel chief Rupali Chakankar said on Tuesday. Gavit has said that he expresses regret if his comments have insulted any group of women. He had no intention of insulting women.

Gavit also said that he was speaking in local dialect but the news channels took his comments out of context. I had never used any insulting remarks against women in my lifetime, Chakankar posted on X (formerly Twitter) quoting the minister's reply. Remarks made by Gavit, a BJP leader and state tribal minister, stoked a controversy after the video of his speech, made at a public function, became viral.

People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her, the minister is heard saying. The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth, he had said. (PTI)