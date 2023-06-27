MAHARASHTRA 25 INCLUDING ANIL PARAB BOOKED FOR ASSAULTING BMC ASSISTANT ENGINEER

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Police have booked Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab and 24 others for allegedly assaulting a BMC engineer at the Khar East Municipal Corporation ward office. A senior Mumbai Police official said they arrested four persons in connection with the case late Monday night.

Ajay Patil, an assistant engineer, employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was assaulted by workers belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) after a Shiv Sena (UBT) branch was demolished by the civic body at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East). The assistant engineer filed a complaint at the Vakola police station.

According to the senior police official, a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and, 32 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vakola police station in suburban Santacruz against Parab and 24 others.

"We have arrested four persons - Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam," the Mumbai Police official said. Sada Parab and Haji Alim are former corporators. BMC officials had said that Shiv Sena (UBT) activists had gone to the ward office to meet the assistant commissioner Swapnaja Kshirasagar to raise the issue of contaminated water supply. When they were speaking with the assistant commissioner, they asked for Ajay Patil, under whose guidance the 'Shakha' (branch) was demolished. The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers then slapped and kicked Ajay Patil. A video of this incident had gone viral.

