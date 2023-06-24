Pune: A student of a top university in Pune, who shot a nude video of a lady professor of the same university where he studies and threatened to make the video clip viral to defame her publicly if she fails to pay him a sum of 5,000 US dollars; was booked by police.

Soon after getting the threat, the couple lodged a complaint at the Hadapsar police station. Cops registered a case against Mayank Singh, 26, who hails from Patna but studies in the Maharashtra city, under the Information and Technology Act. According to the police, the accused is a student of a university where the professor teaches.

The student was in touch with her through an Instagram account named Mayank Singh. He was connected to her through mobile and WhatsApp calls. During the course of their conversation, he once video-called the woman and asked her to abide by his instruction. He also threatened to make both their conversation in the university public once his wish is not fulfilled. The kept touch with each other since March 2020.

This made the victim professor scared and ready to do what the accused asked her to do. The student asked the professor to remove her clothes which she did. He soon shoot her nude. The video was then sent to the victim and her husband from another ID. He also threatened to send this video everywhere and made a demand of 5,000 US dollars. A complaint has been filed in this regard at Hadapsar Police Station. Sub-inspector Ashok Gandhale said an investigation is on to get to the root of the matter.