HISTORIC MOMENT AT NDA AS WOMEN CADETS PARTICIPATE IN CONVOCATION CEREMONY FOR THE FIRST TIME

Pune (Maharashtra): In a landmark occasion at the National Defence Academy (NDA), a significant stride was witnessed as 15 women cadets marked their presence at the convocation for the first time.

Addressing the convocation during the passing out parade at Pune, President Draupadi Murmu said these women cadets would proudly carry forth the nation's name and the legacy of NDA. The inclusion of women marked a historic day in the academy's history as the 145th batch is going to join the Indian Defence Force for Actual Service.

Murmu said, "Even today, girls have to struggle to choose a career of their choice. I wish them good luck for their future".

The 145th Convocation ceremony held at the National Defence Academy in Pune was a spectacle of military discipline, service ethos and fervent patriotism. Governor Ramesh Bais and other distinguished officials graced the occasion while witnessing the culmination of rigorous training for the cadets who are now poised to join the Indian Defence Force for active service.

The ceremony exuded an atmosphere of pride and fulfilment as the cadets, having undergone arduous training at NDA, were adorned with various medals in recognition of their exceptional performance. President Murmu lauded the cadets, expressing immense pride in their disciplined drill and acknowledging the academy's contribution to nurturing outstanding individuals devoted to serving the nation.

"My heart is filled with pride today seeing these young cadets. The excellent and disciplined drill of these cadets was very good. Today the 145th batch of NDA has passed out successfully. The NDA has given great sons to this country. They are always ready to serve the country. NDA is one of the best institutes in the country", Murmu said.

She further added, "People passing out from here are ready to serve the country. Its border and internal security are vital for India's peace, stability and prosperity. We follow the tradition of "Vasudev Kutumbakam" but our Army is always ready to deal with external as well as internal situation that harms the integrity".