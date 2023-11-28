New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated all those who were involved in the rescue operation in Uttarkashi as authorities were able to successfully evacuate after 17 days all 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel, a section of which had collapsed on November 12.

"I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi called the successful evacuation of 41 labourers an "emotional moment" of everyone. "Success of tunnel rescue operation in Uttarkashi is an emotional moment for everyone. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones.

The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labourer brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Union Minister for Transport, Roads and Highway, Nitin Gadkari said he was completely relieved and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operation.

"I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavours of the rescue teams have yielded favourable results.