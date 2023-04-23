Sheopur Madhya Pradesh A 24yearold college student committed suicide by putting a twine bomb inside his mouth and lighting it in his bathroom on Sunday The youth died on the spot after the bomb exploded It has been learnt that the youth was unhappy for not being able to enroll in a citybased college due to poor financial stress in Madhya Pradesh s Sheopur After hearing the sound of fire crackers this afternoon the family ran to the toilet and found the student lying in a pool of blood They took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead Kotwali police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post mortem The student identified as Brijesh alias Golu son of Khemraj Prajapati was in the final year of the BSc course Golu s uncle Ramavatar Prajapati said the entire house shook due to the explosion Even people of the neighborhood gathered after hearing the sound We ran towards the toilet as the explosion came from that direction We tried to open the door but found that it was locked from inside I broke open the door and saw Golu covered in blood lying on the floor his uncle saidAccording to neighbours Golu was a studious and meritorious student since childhood He and his brother could not afford private coaching and relied on selfstudy Despite this the brothers got the highest marks in the locality said a neighbour For the last few days Golu remained upset but did not tell anyone as to what was disturbing him Local people said that Golu dreamed of studying in one of the premier colleges in the city but his family s financial condition did not permit him to pursue his dream It is likely that Golu was depressed due to this reason and was compelled to take the drastic step of ending his life a local resident added Also Read Youth dies by suicide in Rajasthan as village head reprimands him to end extramarital affair with woman Dr Dilip Singh Sikarwar said the youth died due to the explosion of a twine bomb in his mouth In the explosion the youth s jaw nose and surrounding bones were damaged Dr Sikarwar said