SIX CARRIAGES OF GOODS TRAIN OVERTURNED WHILE THREE OTHERS DERAIL IN MADHYA PRADESH NO CASUALTY REPORTED

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Six coaches of goods train laden with coal overturned while three coaches derailed at Beohari Chhataihani railway station on the Katni-Chopan railway route of the West Central Railway Section. There are no reports of casualties in the accident, the railway officials said. After receiving the information, the authorities immediately reached the spot and took stock of the situation. However, the exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Monday. Due to the accident, the Katni-Singrauli route has been closed and many trains have been cancelled. In addition to this, routes of many trains have also been diverted. According to reports, the train was going to Katni towards Singrauli when the accident took place. In all, 16 trains, including goods and passenger, were affected. About 750 metres of railway line has been damaged due to the accident.