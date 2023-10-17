KARATAGI YESHWANTPUR EXPRESS DERAILS TRAINS RUNNING BETWEEN GANGAVATI KARATAGI PARTIALLY CANCELLED

Gangavati (Koppal): The trains running from Gangavati and Karatagi have been partially cancelled after the derailment of the Karatagi-Yeshwantarpur train near Karatagi Railway Station in Karnataka on Tuesday, official sources said. The railway department has arranged a bus system between Gangavati and Karatagi for the convenience of the passengers due to the disruption of train traffic.

According to official sources, the train was derailed at around 12 pm, however, the loco pilot's immediate action averted a major accident. Sources said that as soon as it was noticed that the wheel in the front of the engine was derailed due to a technical glitch, the loco pilot was alerted. Immediately, he reportedly reduced the speed and avoided the danger.