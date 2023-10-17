Karatagi-Yeshwantpur Express derails; trains running between Gangavati-Karatagi partially cancelled
Published: 2 hours ago
Gangavati (Koppal): The trains running from Gangavati and Karatagi have been partially cancelled after the derailment of the Karatagi-Yeshwantarpur train near Karatagi Railway Station in Karnataka on Tuesday, official sources said. The railway department has arranged a bus system between Gangavati and Karatagi for the convenience of the passengers due to the disruption of train traffic.
According to official sources, the train was derailed at around 12 pm, however, the loco pilot's immediate action averted a major accident. Sources said that as soon as it was noticed that the wheel in the front of the engine was derailed due to a technical glitch, the loco pilot was alerted. Immediately, he reportedly reduced the speed and avoided the danger.
The incident took place when the train that left Bengaluru's Yeshavantpur Railway Station was approaching Karatagi Railway Station. There were more than 100 passengers on the train. A crane was arranged to bring the derailed train back on track. Station officials said that due to the derailment of the train, the train journey, which was supposed to run on the Karatagi to Hubli route was stopped at 2.15 pm. Senior railway officials, including the South Western Divisional Railway Manager, camped at the spot.