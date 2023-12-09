Naked, burnt body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified woman's naked body was found near the Collectorate and the new District Court building on Saturday morning. The victim's face was also burnt so that she could not be identified, however, the cops suspected the possibility of rape and murder.

The body was reportedly found on a vacant plot belonging to former Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinod Sharma. Meanwhile, the police found three bottles of country-made liquor and a letter. But, it is suspected that the killers have left this letter to distract the investigation.

On receiving the information, the FSL, Dog Squad and the police personnel belonging to the University Police Station and the Crime Branch reached the spot. Later, the police registered a case against unknown killers and shifted the body for post-mortem. According to the Additional SP Gwalior, Rishikesh Meena, the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.

A similar incident occurred in Haryana, where a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 19-year-old youth in the Kaithal area on October 9, 2022. The victim's body was also burnt by pouring petrol, and the half-burnt body was found in the nearby forest of the village. Following this incident, Kaithal Superintendent of Police, Maqsood Ahmed, said a case was registered under section 365, he was arrested after he confessed to committing the rape and murder of the minor girl.