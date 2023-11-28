FIROZABAD GIRL GANGRAPED BY TWO YOUTHS IN ETAWAH SEARCH ON FOR ACCUSED

Firozabad: A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district was allegedly gangraped by two youths in Etawah district and also robbed of her Aadhar card, a gold chain and Rs 8,000. Police said a case has been filed against the two and a search operation has been launched for them.

After raping the girl, the two had fled leaving her in an unconscious state. When the girl regained her consciousness she went to the Friends Colony police station in Etawah to file a complaint. The girl said that initially police refused to accept her complaint asking her to go to Firozabad since the incident was from that area. She then submitted an application to Firozabad SSP pleading for justice and on the instructions of the SSP, the Friends Colony police station registered a case, the girl said.

The girl, a resident of Dakshin police station area in Firozabad had met one of the accused from Ramtal village of Jaswant Nagar police station area in Etawah at a wedding ceremony. The girl complained that the accused trapped her in the pretext of love and then got physically intimate with her.

On November 21, the accused came to Firozabad and lured the girl over phone to come and meet him in Asafabad, When the girl arrived at the location, the youth took her on his bike to a house on Kunera Road in Etawah. The girl said that another youth was already present at the house. She said that the two allegedly took turns to rape her and then fled after leaving her at Chandravar Gate police station area in an unconscious state.