New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Prem Singh (54), who has been accused of rape and now enlarged on interim bail from Tihar Jail, threw acid on the minor daughter of his rape victim, on Thursday. The suspect later died by suicide while the acid attack victim is being treated for her burns at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Police said the suspect ingested the remainder of the acid which was used to attack the 17-year-old girl and was admitted to the same hospital as the acid attack victim. However, he succumbed to the injuries not responding to the treatment, while his victim who sustained injuries was discharged from the hospital after initial treatment.

The incident came to light when authorities at the Anand Parvat Police Station responded to a PCR call regarding an acid attack, on Thursday evening. They immediately reached the spot and moved both the victim and the assailant to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for urgent treatment.

Note- If you come across a child in distress, please call 1098. The CHILDLINE 1098 helpline is available day and night and can be contacted by any child or a concerned adult.

"My mother has previously reported Singh of having raped her. Police have arrested him on her complaint," Police quoted the injured girl as saying.

Police said Singh managed to get interim bail on November 29 to attend a family wedding. Singh had previously threatened the girl and demanded her mother to withdraw the case. When the rape victim stood her ground, he attacked her daughter with acid before ingesting the same acid, they added.