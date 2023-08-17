Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant verdict, a court in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has found a man guilty in an acid attack case after almost nine years of the crime. The convict will be sentenced on Saturday. The conviction came on Wednesday when the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Srinagar declared Irshad Ahmad Wani guilty of the acid attack dating back to the year 2014.

Wani threw acid on a law student in 2014 after which the victim woman had to undergo around 26 surgeries. After hearing arguments from both sides during the hearing, the court found Wani guilty and said, "All the evidence proves his guilt." However, the court has not handed over the sentence to Wani yet.

The sentence is expected to be pronounced during the hearing to be held next week where all aspects of the structure will be discussed and decided. With the trial going on for nine years, the Srinagar court lamented the delay in the decision of the case, saying that "the case was on fast track until the delay due to the global pandemic."

Pertinently, the acid attack dates back to Dec. 11, 2014, when the victim, then a 22-year-old law student was seriously injured during an acid attack in Nowshera area of Srinagar. The police swung into action and arrested two persons Irshad Ahmed Wani and Muhammad Umar within two weeks. Thereafter, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 326A, 120B and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code.