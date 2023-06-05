MADHYA PRADESH MAN KILLS DIVORCED WOMAN AFTER LURING HER INTO RELATIONSHIP IN JABALPUR ARRESTED

Jabalpur: A man in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed a divorced woman of another faith after “luring” her into a relationship, officials said. The accused has been arrested by the police while further investigation into the incident is going on. An official said that the alleged murder took place on May 27 when the accused identified as Bantu Khan beat the victim Khushbu Thakur to pulp at a rented accommodation after the latter asked Khan to marry her.

In the beating, Khushbu received serious head injuries and fell unconscious while Khan fled from the spot, the official said. Khushbu was spotted inside the room by the landlord who shifted her to the nearby hospital where she died during treatment, added the official. On notice, the local police rushed to the hospital and took the body into custody, a team of police nabbed accused Bantu Khan and formally arrested him in the case.

A murder case has also been registered against Khan for the alleged crime. An official said that accused Bantu Khan came to know that Khushboo was divorced from her husband. Taking advantage of this, he lured Khushboo into a relationship. It is learnt that the couple was in a live-in relationship and was putting up at a rented house for last three years.

hushbu Thakur, a resident of Gada police station area of Jabalpur, was married in Lakhnadon of Seoni district, but after divorce from her husband, Khushboo started coming back to her maternal home. It is said that she fell in love with Bantu Khan. A purported recording of an audio call has also surfaced wherein Bantu Khan calls his acquaintance and confesses to have beaten Khushbu severely which landed her in coma.

Khan tells the man on the other side of the call that Khushbu had been cheating on him by being in a relationship with a youth in the neighbourhood.