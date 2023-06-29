Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Not only human beings are fond of eating and drinking, but animals too like it. One such story of a goat has emerged from the Narmadapuran district of Madhya Pradesh on Eid-al-Adha, which is celebrated across the country on Thursday (June 29).

A goat stops in front of a shop here and does not leave the shop till he drinks a cold drink. The goat belongs to a Muslim family, who reside in Narmadapuram district. The goat is fond of cold drinks and daily consume two litres of cold drinks.

Also read - Bhopal goat of 176 kg sold for Rs 12 lakhs for Eid al-Adha

Mohammed Anis, who owns the goat, says, "I daily take my goat for a walk in the market two times a day - in the morning and in the evening." "During this time, the goat stands in front of a cold drinks shop in the market and consumes one litre of cold drink. So he consumes two liters of cold drinks every day," added Anis.

According to Anis, he owns four goats, but the goat which consumes cold drinks is special for him and his family members. Anis also said that his goat likes different types of cold drinks and locals in the area talk about the unique habit of the animal.

Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice. It is a joyous occasion celebrated to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. During the three-day Eid, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

Also read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Leaders extend greetings