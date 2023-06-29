Hyderabad: World over Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice. It is a joyous occasion celebrated to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. During the three-day Eid, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those who extended their greetings on Eid ul-Adha. PM Modi in his tweet wrote: "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all, Rahul Gandhi wrote in twitter, sharing a greeting card. Celebrating Eid al-Adha and marking the end of the Hajj with friends – new and old – this afternoon. To Muslims who are doing the same across the country and around the world: Eid Mubarak! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in twitter, sharing a video from a celebration.

On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims braved intense heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. With morning temperatures rising past 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Farenheit), huge crowds of pilgrims walked or took buses to the vast Jamarat complex just outside the holy city of Mecca, where large pedestrian bridges lead past three wide pillars representing the devil.

Using pebbles collected the night before at a campsite known as Muzdalifa, the pilgrims stone the pillars. It's a reenactment of the story of the Prophet Ibrahim — known as Abraham in Christian and Jewish traditions — who is said to have hurled stones at Satan to resist temptation. (with Agency inputs)