BHOPAL GOAT OF 176 KG SOLD FOR RS 12 LAKHS FOR EID AL ADHA

Bhopal: A goat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become the centre of attraction following the holy festival of Eid-al Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice'. According to the owner of the goat Suhail Ahmed, the goat was named 'King' and weighs about 176 kg, which costs Rs 12 lakhs.

Ahmed said that he brings goats of the Kota breed for Bakrid. To save these goats from the heat, air coolers have been arranged and at the same time, special care has been taken of their health. From time to time, veterinary doctors examine their health. During the summer, two coolers were installed inside the shed.

Ahmed said that he brought 'King' from Rajasthan eight months ago for Eid al-Adha. He has to give four hours to 'King'. The goat has been fed on gram, wheat, milk, dates and honey. He said that the height of the goat is 43 inches. Ansar Khan, a resident of Mumbai, finalised the deal with Ahmed and fixed 'King' for Rs 12 lakhs.

Ahmed said, "I like to keep goats. I usually keep many different breeds of goats, but this is the first time that I have reared the goat, which is very special." The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and many countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.