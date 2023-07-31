Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A diamond with net weight 8.01 carat worth Rs 35 lakh was unearthed at a mine owned by a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

The diamond has been deposited at the district diamond office and it will be auctioned as per the rules of the government. This is the 11th diamond that the couple has got from the mine till now.

Rana Pratap Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida came to Panna with his wife Meena in 2021. Singh, who was into building material business in Noida left it and wanted to try his luck in diamond mine. He set up the mine on the plot of a farmer, Viman Sarkar, a resident of Jaruapur village in Panna. The mine was set up on his wife's name.

The plot owner, Sarkar is a 20 percent partner of the mine. The money received from the sale proceedings will be shared between Singh and Sarkar.

Of the 10 diamonds that have already been submitted at the district diamond office, the largest stone weighed 9.64 carats.

"The stone has been deposited by the operator of the private mine that is owned by Meena Singh. Singh and her husband are on a pilgrimage to Char Dham Yatra. It seems that they are already getting the fruits of their pilgrimage. Earlier too, a 9.64 carat diamond was found from the same mine," said Anupam Singh, diamond tester.

"We have submitted the diamond at the office. I manage the mine on behalf of Meena Devi as she lives in Noida," said Gautam Mistry, mine operator.