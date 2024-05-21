ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Pleas for Review of Dec 2023 Verdict Upholding Revocation of Article 370

By ETV Bharat English Team

Supreme Court has dismissed pleas for review of December 2023 verdict upholding revocation of Article 370
File photo of Supreme Court of India (Getty Images Photo)

A five-judge bench of Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna has dismissed review petitions of its Article 370 verdict. The order is dated May 1 but it was recently uploaded on the top court's website.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has junked petitions seeking review of its judgment, which upheld the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petitions in chamber noting that there was no apparent error in the judgment delivered on December 11, 2023.

"Applications for listing the review petition in open Court are dismissed. Permission to file the review petition is granted. Permission to appear and argue in person is rejected. Delay condoned. Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed. Pending applications, if any, stand disposed of”, said the apex court in its order.

The order is dated May 1 but it was recently uploaded on the top court's website. On December 11 last year, the Supreme Court, while upholding the Centre's 2019 decision, had ordered Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September end this year and restoration of statehood "at the earliest".

