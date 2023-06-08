OVER 25 ARTISANS COMMITTED SUICIDE IN A YEAR IN SURAT FOLLOWING RECESSION IN DIAMOND INDUSTRY

Surat In the wake of the diamond industry facing a slowdown due to weak demand in global markets over 25 artisans in Surat have committed suicide in the last one year mostly following financial constraints The wages of diamond artisans have not been increased in many factories and there are frequent terminations and salary cuts Bhavesh Tank vicepresident of the Diamond Workers Union said that in Surat alone over 25 jewellers have committed suicide in the last one year Most of them were forced to take such a drastic step due to financial constraints Tank said usually summer vacation in diamond industry is for 10 to 15 days but this year it was extended for a month Along with this the working hours were also reduced by the diamond industry The jewellers who used to work for 9 to 10 hours a day were found working only for four to five hours he said adding that a reduction in working hours mean a simultaneous decrease in wages On June 2 a major Suratbased diamond company terminated around 40 jewellers who were working for 15 to 20 years Next Corp Diamond Impact Company located at Surat Sumul Dairy Road another famous company fired more than 40 of its diamond artisans without notice The company told the artisans that rough diamonds are not coming for a month so it was unnecessary to have so many workersAlso Read Abnormally wet weather damages strawberry crop in Kashmir farmers in distressMehul Devganiya a 27yearold gem artist living in Katargam area had committed suicide on February 12 by consuming poison Mehul was married a year ago and was a resident of Mahuva taluka of Saurashtra Unable to run his family due to financial constraints he preferred ending his life The family said that Mehul had taken a huge loan without their knowledge and for the last 10 days was getting calls from the bank to repay the amountIn another case Amit Sanwalia committed suicide on March 2 in Surat s Amroli area after being fed up with the extortion bid of moneylenders He lived near Patiya in Sarthana area of Surat and his death has left his wife and child helpless