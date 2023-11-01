Jabalpur: A BJP leader's son associated with the RSS was shot dead by assailants near a Gurudwara in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said. The family has accused two locals of the murder over an alleged property dispute. The deceased has been identified as Sanju Sharma, son of a local BJP leader and himself associated with the RSS.

An official said that Sharma was shot dead late night near Gorakhpur Gurudwara under Gorakhpur police station area of Jabalpur. The incident is said to have happened at around 11 pm when Sharma, posted as Secretary in RSS's Bing Grahak Panchayat Seva, was walking outside his house after having dinner.

An official said that the miscreants first called Sharma about two hundred meters away from the house and shot him later and fled from the spot. It is said that after being shot, injured Sanju Sharma reached his home on his bike and fell down from the bike after reaching home. When the family members saw that Sanju was shot on his back, they took him to a local hospital for treatment where the doctors referred him to the medical hospital as his condition was serious. Sanju died during treatment at around 3 o'clock in the night, an official said.

Meanwhile the relatives have claimed that Sanju told them that Bunty Tiwari had carried out the murder at the behest of Jabalpur's notorious criminal Mehboob Ali and his son Lucky Ali. The family has also claimed to have the video statement of the victim Sharma. It is said that Sanju Sharma and Mehboob Ali were embroiled in a property dispute.