Tesla would not have been like this without him...Elon Musk praises Indian-origin engineer

Hyderabad: Indian-origin engineer Ashok Elluswamy played a key role in the Autopilot team of electric car (EV) manufacturer Tesla. He was the first person to join the team. Musk thanked Ashok Elluswamy and his team for Tesla's success in Artificial Intelligence and autopilot software.

Ashok Elluswamy praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a tweet on 'X', "Elon Musk played a key role in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autopilot in Tesla. At the start of this experiment, many people doubted that Musk's ideas were not feasible. However, he remained confident and led the team forward. In 2014, we started Autopilot with a small computer. It is a small desktop with only 384KB memory capacity. Although Musk instructed the engineering team to implement lane keeping, lane charging etc., but no one believed his words. However, he led the team towards his goal without losing faith at all. So in 2015, the first autopilot system was brought in," he said, recalling the memories of that day.

"Tesla has stood as a pioneer in the face of many challenges. Musk's vision is unmatched. Ashok tweeted that fully automatic cars and home robots will be part of the future. The head of Tesla responded to this. "Tesla is the first person in the AI ​​and Autopilot team. Currently, leading all AI and autopilot software. "Without these team members, Tesla would have been a normal car company," Musk praised.

