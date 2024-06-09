In a Major Blow, Nine Maoists Arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a major blow to Maoists, security forces have achieved great success in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh by arresting a total of nine Maoists from different places in the district. Eight Maoists have been arrested from different areas of the Usoor Police Station area. Apart from this, one Maoist has been arrested from the Naimed Police Station area.

The Bijapur police said that the Maoists, who have been arrested from Usoor, have been involved in violence and IED explosions. The 196th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action 205th Battalion were involved in the action taken against Maoists in Usoor. Apart from this, the local team of CRPF was also involved in the operation.

The Maoists, who have been arrested from Usoor, are identified as Sona Kunjam, Anda Kadti, Mangu Madkam, Santosh Kadti, Sona Muchaki, Hardma Kadti, Suresh Madkam and Devendra Muchaki.

"All these eight Maoists have been active in Bijapur as Jan Militia members. They have been involved in the incident of damaging the Usoor Awapalli road. Apart from this, they have allegedly put up pamphlets and banners regarding the Maoists bandh," the Bijapur Police said.

Furthermore, the DRG has succeeded in arresting a Maoist from Naimed area. The Maoist has been identified as Ayatu and he was involved in the incident of attack on police personnel in Bijapur and Naimed areas.

Read more: 7 Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Chhattisagrh