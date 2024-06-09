9 Pilgrims Killed, 33 Injured After Terror Attack on Bus in Reasi; Combing Operation Launched (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: At least nine pilgrims were killed, and 33 others injured after a bus carrying them plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday following a suspected terror attack on it, officials said.

In the wake of the incident, a team of security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead, officials said.

Among the victims are four natives of Rajasthan, including a two-year-old boy, and three from Uttar Pradesh. Ten people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, undergoing treatment in three hospitals of Jammu and Reasi districts, officials said.

The bus carrying pilgrims, enroute from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

"Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims, nine people have been killed and 33 injured," PTI reported quoting SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma. "An unfortunate incident occurred and as per the initial reports, the terrorists had laid an ambush and opened fire on the bus which had left Shiv Khori for Katra. The driver lost balance and the vehicle fell into the gorge," Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told reporters at the scene.

"The rescue operation was completed and so far nine persons are dead and 33 others injured in the incident and they have been shifted to different hospitals. The identity of the deceased is not clear yet but preliminary reports suggest that they all belong to Uttar Pradesh," the officer said.

Eyewitnesses shared harrowing accounts of the attack, with one survivor describing how the bus was barraged with 25 to 30 shots before it plunged down the gorge. Another witness recalled seeing a masked assailant in a red muffler firing on the bus. The injured pilgrims were rushed to Teryath Hospital for treatment. "We were supposed to leave at 4 pm but the bus left around 5.30 pm and suddenly came under fire," an injured pilgrim from Banaras, admitted to Teryath hospital said.

Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said in a statement that a bus carrying yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra was targeted "apparently by terrorists using firearms" at about 6.10 PM in the Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. The driver was hit and lost control, resulting in the bus sliding into the nearby gorge.

"With the help of local villagers, police have evacuated all the passengers by 8.10 pm. SP Reasi supervised the evacuation and dispatched the injured to different hospitals. The 33 injured have been referred to various hospitals -- 13 in Reasi, five in CHC Treyath and 15 to GMC in Jammu.

A joint security force temporary operation headquarters by Police, Army and CRPF has been set up at the site and a multidimensional operation has been launched to get at the attackers. Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan also reached the scene to coordinate rescue and search operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on pilgrims in which nine people were killed. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the prime minister directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.

President Droupadi Murmu, along with several BJP leaders, have expressed their deep condolences over the loss of lives in the Reasi terror attack and condemned the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district. President Droupadi Murmu said "The terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi locality as "extremely reprehensible". Amit Shah also said that those involved in the dastardly terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the terror attack as a "cowardly attack". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the death of nine people in the attack.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned the terrorist attack and demanded stern action against terror groups and complete sanitisation of the region to free it from terrorists. This was the second time terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three decades. Earlier, a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims was fired upon by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district in July 2017, killing seven pilgrims and injuring 19 others.

The attack took place barely an hour before Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. (With Agency inputs)