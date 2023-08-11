Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anuj Chaudhary was shot dead on Thursday evening in Moradabad, police said on Friday. A senior police official said that the incident took place when Anuj Chaudhary had gone out for a walk in the park.

"The CCTV footage of this incident has come out. Upon receiving the information we reached the spot and conducted the primary investigation. The CCTV footage is currently being examined. Based on the CCTV footage, we will soon apprehend the accused, who fled from the spot. We have also recovered four bullets from the spot," the senior police official added.

Anuj Chaudhary used to live in Pratibha Apartment in the Pakbada area. He earlier resided in the Nekpur area in Sambhal. Police said that in the CCTV footage, one person is seen firing at Chaudhary. "Chaudhary died on the spot. We are also questioning his family members. We are also investigating all the angles," the Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj said.

Hemraj also said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against four persons in connection with the incident. According to police, Chaudhary's body has been sent for post-mortem and after completion of all the procedures, it will be handed over to his kin. Chaudhary was associated with the farmer's wing of the BJP. He had contested bloc-level polls and lost by a margin of 10 votes.

