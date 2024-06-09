ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | Rain Delays Much-Awaited India-Pakistan Clash

There was a lot of buzz in the air before the game between India and Pakistan as the arch-rivals were set to lock horns after their fixture against each other in the ODI World Cup 2023. But, the rain has delayed the game and the start time will be now determined after an inspection of the pitch. Writes Meenakshi Rao

Fans eagerly waiting for the start of the India-Pakistan clash (ETV Bharat)

New York (USA): A 30-minute rain delay has just been announced for now and game is scheduled to start after a pitch and ground inspection at 10.30 am local time.

The Accu weather rain warning was clockwork sharp as clouds started gathering over Nassau County Cricket Stadium around 9 am, converted into a short but brisk shower for 15 minutes and then dissipated into a grey dull day at 9.45 am.

The conditions will remain cloudy till 11 am which will make the toss crucial for both teams. Though an ICC statement on June 6 had acknowledged the poor condition of the pitch and said remedial measures were being taken on a war footing, the surface remains a concern for all teams.

It carries a volatile bounce and is extremely unpredictable with pacers like Arshdeep Singh acknowledging that a lot of energy went into controlling the swing which was taking off after hitting the surface against the Ireland team.

With the clouds over the stadium, moisture rampant in the air and the breeze blowing hopes and fears, Babar would be looking to exploit the conditions by winning the match. Both the teams, meanwhile, are on the ground to loosen up for the big game as the covers sit pretty on the four drop-in pitches.

Today’s game is scheduled to be held on Pitch No 2.

With both the teams having quality pace attacks, the India-Pakistan clash will be an intense battle as the pitch has also helped the pacers so far in the fixture.

