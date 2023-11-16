Sagar: In the heart of Rahila district of Madhya Pradesh, stands an ancient architectural marvel soaked in history and devotion. The 1100-year-old Sun Temple dedicated to Lord Surya holds a special place as it is the only such temple in India situated in the Tropic of Cancer, directly facing the east.

The temple's significance is amplified during Chhath Puja, a unique festival during which people worship the Sun. People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar particularly celebrate the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Sun Temple of Rahila is a state-protected monument. As per the Archaeological Department of Madhya Pradesh, the temple belongs to the 10th century. It faced destruction over the course of time and was rebuilt in the 18th century. The temple is situated at the confluence of the Sunar and Dehar rivers originating from Rahila.

Why is Rahila's Sun Temple special? Dr. Bharat Shukla, Head of the History Department at Government Arts and Commerce College, Sagar, highlights the temple's remarkable features. The Sun Temple of Rahila stands as a testament to the Chandela kings' architectural skills, reflecting a splendid blend of sculptural prowess and historical significance, Dr Shukla says. Its prime location allows the first rays of the rising sun to cascade upon the temple during sunrise, adding an ethereal touch to its sanctity.

The temple's intricate sculptures depict Lord Surya, adorned atop a chariot drawn by seven horses, symbolizing various facets. Accompanying the deity are his two wives, along with the presence of other revered gods and goddesses from the Vaishnava religion, Navagraha, and the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.

The Sun Temple stands not only as a historical marvel but also as a spiritual sanctuary, maintaining the essence of devotion and the timeless legacy of Chhath Puja's traditions.

Relevance of Chhath Puja: Chhath Puja is a festival primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and certain regions of Nepal, celebrating the Sun God and offering gratitude for life, prosperity, and well-being. Devotees observe a long 36-hour fast, perform rituals, and make offerings to the Sun. It is deeply rooted in ancient traditions and cultural significance, emphasizing the reverence for nature, particularly the Sun, as a source of life and energy.