AVANAMCODE SARASWATHI TEMPLE KNOWN AS PASSPORT TEMPLE HAS UNIQUE BELIEFS CUSTOMS

Kochi: Situated south of Nedumbassery airport, Avanamcode Saraswathi Temple is a confluence of legends and heritage. It is also one of the main Saraswati temples in Kerala where the Vidyaramba ceremony takes place. But in recent days the ancient Avanamcode Temple is known as 'Passport Temple'.

Ever since the Nedumbassery International Airport became operational, many people visit here to pray before departure. It is a common sight to find people travelling abroad to bring their passports and perform puja at the temple.

Kerala Kshetra Seva Trust, Treasurer Sajeesh K.R. said that the foreign travellers visit this temple frequently. "Students attend Vidyarambham ceremonies prior to the commencement of their studies. It is believed that Adi Shankaracharya administered his first letters in the Avanamcode Saraswati temple. It is one of the rarest temples where Vidyarambha can be held every day," he said.

The Vidyarambha is held in 'Valiya ambalam' of the temple. Apart from children even elders can administer their first letters from here for further studies. There is a belief that if 'Navu - Mani - Narayam' is offered to Goddess Saraswati, children will speak fluently, learn well and have good handwriting. "If the ghee offered here is consumed, the children will be more interested in studies and will be able to achieve high marks in exams," Ammini Amma, who has been visiting the temple regularly for more than four decades said.

Radhakrishnan, who operates a taxi at the airport said, "Foreigners arriving at the Nedumbassery airport also come to this temple and participate in the rituals". There is no deity in this centuries-old temple but a single stone that has the divine spirit.

The Goddess facing west is dressed in a silver golaka on normal days while swarna golaka is worn on special days. The temple opens in two shifts from 5.30 am to 10 am and from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Earlier the temple belonged to Muthamana but now it is managed by Kerala Kshetra Seva Trust.