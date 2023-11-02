Hassan (Karnataka): A temple in Karnataka opens only for a short period in a year during Diwali. The Hasanamba temple located in Hassan opened its doors to devotees today.

The deity of Goddess Hasanamba is worshipped in this 12th century temple. Devotees will be able to get a glimpse of Goddess Hassanambe, who gives darshan only one in a year.

The temple doors opened on Thursday on the full moon of the month of Ashvayuja and would close on Balipadyami. But what's strange here is that the flowers offered to the goddess the previous year always remain fresh the next day. Also, the lamp lit in the previous year never gets extinguished and instead continues to burn the next day. Thousands of devotees come here to witness this miracle.

The Hasanambe temple opened at noon today. All arrangements were in place and a large number of devotees gathered outside the gate since morning. "This year, the temple will remain open for a total of 14 days. Except the first and the last day, the remaining 12 days will allow 24-hour darshan. Arrangements have been made so that people do not face any problem while taking darshan here," Hassan District Collector Satyabhama C said.

More than 1200 police personnel have been deployed for ensuring security during the Hasanambe Jatra Mahotsava. It has been decided to deploy police officers and personnel from the adjoining districts as well. "Earlier devotees could offer puja till 11 pm. Now that lakhs of devotees are coming here, facilities have been provided so that devotees can take darshan 24 hours and an adequate security arrangement has been made for the occasion," IGP Boralingaiah said.