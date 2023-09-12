Kozhikode: The Kerala Health Department on Monday issued a health alert in Kozhikode district following two unnatural deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection. An advisory issued by the State Health Department said, "Two unnatural deaths were reported in Kozhikode and it is suspected that these were due to Nipah virus infection."

According to official sources, relatives of one of the deceased individuals have also been admitted to the hospital following a fever. State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and took cognizance of the situation, the health department said in a statement on Monday. The statement said that a detailed examination of the unnatural death of two individuals will be conducted. The result of the preliminary examination will be out by Tuesday afternoon, following which the necessary steps will be taken.

Notably, there have been instances of deaths due to Nipah virus infection in Kerala in the past as well. The first Nipah virus outbreak in South India was reported from Kozhikode in May 2018. As many as 18 people died in this outbreak. An individual from Ernakulam district was detected with the Nipar virus infection in 2019. A 12-year-old child died due to encephalitis, swelling of the brain caused due to the Nipah virus in 2021.

World Health Organisation states that Nipas virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. The virus causes a range of illnesses in the infected people from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

