Malappuram (Kerala): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will seek Ayurveda treatment in Kerala for a week from Friday after consulting doctors at the Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal in the Malappuram district. Gandhi will undergo treatment under the supervision of Managing Trustee PM Madhavan Kutty Warrier.

Rahul Gandhi who is expected to stay in Arya Vaidya Sala till July 29 will be accompanied by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. Rahul Gandhi who was scheduled to visit Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Thursday night had to postpone his plan as the funeral of Kerala former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy got delayed. Rahul Gandhi attended Chandy's funeral at Puthupally in the Kottayam district on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi at the time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra revealed that he Had Severe Knee pain. He even mentioned his knee pain to a senior Congress leader in the state, however, the authorities at the Arya Vaidya Sala said that Gandhi's treatment regimen and its duration will only be decided after consultation.

Kottakkal Aryavaidya Sala is a century-old Ayurvedic Treatment institution which has made its presence felt across the country and abroad. It offers classical ayurvedic medicines and treatments and therapies to patients. People from abroad also seek treatment in this 116-year-old Institution.

The ongoing 'Karkkadakam', a Malayalam month is considered to be an ideal month for Ayurveda Treatments especially to detoxify, re-energise and rejuvenate the body. It is also considered helpful in enhancing one's immunity. Ayurvedic. Undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in this month is also considered beneficial for the body.