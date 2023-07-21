New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice on an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat High Court order refusing to put on hold his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

At the outset, Justice B R Gavai said his father was associated with Congress for 40 years and his brother is in Congress and asked the parties if they wanted him to hear the appeal filed by Rahul Gandhi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Gandhi, said he has no problems with it, similarly, counsel for respondents said they had no issue with Justice Gavai hearing the matter.

Singhvi submitted that Gandhi has suffered for 111 days and he has lost one Parliament session and losing another session due to his disqualification. Singhvi stressed that elections to the Parliament constituency of Wayanad could be announced soon and urged the court to give a short date to hear the matter and added that an interim suspension of disqualification can be given

The bench, also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, said it will have to hear both parties. After hearing submissions, the top court issued notice on Gandhi’s plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 4.

On Saturday, the former Congress president moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. Gandhi said he did not get a fair trial in the present case from the very beginning and if political satire were to be held to be a base motive, then any political speech which is colourfully critical of the government, would become an act of moral turpitude, which would completely corrode the foundations of democracy. The conviction in the case led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP earlier this year.

Gandhi’s plea said he has the right to criticize and comment upon the measures undertaken by the prime minister, who is his political opponent, and merely because he was critical or he had a different opinion, the complaint for defamation can’t be sustained against him. “it is in that context that the Petitioner addressed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as a thief for a substantial reason that the money of the poor people of the country was given away to Shri Anil Ambani. Neither complainant nor his witnesses say that the allegations in this regard were false. The Petitioner, if at all spoke as to why the surname of all thieves is Modi, he spoke of it in relation to this theme of mis-governance of Shri Modi and not in connection with any Modi samaj or persons holding Modi surname”, said the plea.

A stay on his conviction from the Supreme Court could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP. The criminal defamation case against Gandhi stemmed from his 2019 remark made during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi, representing Surat West, filed the case in response to Gandhi's statement questioning how "all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

On March 23, 2023, a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat convicted Gandhi under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to criminal defamation, and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, and he was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act after a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation).