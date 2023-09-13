NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY TEAMS ARRIVE IN KERALA TO COMBAT NIPAH VIRUS OUTBREAK

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kozhikode: Teams from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) have been sent to Kerala to establish a mobile laboratory at Kozhikode Medical College with the primary objective of conducting Nipah virus testing and carry out a survey of bats, as announced by the state government during an Assembly session held on Wednesday.

The decision came after the recent confirmation of 'Nipah' infection in four individuals within Kozhikode district. In response to the Nipah outbreak, State Health Minister Veena George said, "The viral strain detected in Kerala carries a substantial mortality risk, although its contagiousness is comparatively lower."

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has agreed to fly down the monoclonal antibodies required for the treatment of Nipah patients. The Health Department has initiated a multi-pronged approach, including surveillance, contact tracing, risk categorization, isolation facility setup, containment zone demarcation, and procurement of medicines from ICMR to address those infected with this debilitating virus.

The Kozhikode district administration has declared seven village panchayats as containment zones, including Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara. Travel in and out of these containment zones is strictly prohibited until further notice.

Kozhikode District Collector, A Geetha, said, "Stores selling vital commodities and medical goods are permitted to operate within the containment zones from 7 am to 5 pm. Pharmacies and health centres will face no time restrictions." The local self-government institutions and village offices are advised to function with minimal staff, while banks, government institutions, educational facilities, and 'anganwadis' have to temporarily suspend their work.

"Buses and vehicles traversing national highways through the containment zones are prohibited from stopping within the affected areas. Certain norms like social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand hygiene should be strictly followed to curb the virus's spread within these designated zones", said A Geetha.

