Kozhikkode: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed that two deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode have been reported due to Nipah virus. The samples of four others have been sent to the National Virology Institute (NIV) in Pune, he said.

"Two persons have died in Kerala due to Nipah virus. Four more persons are suspected to be infected by the virus. Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune," Mandaviya said while interacting with a selected group of media in New Delhi. These four are close relatives of one of the victims.

Mandaviya spoke to Kerala Health Minister Veena Georg and inquired about the situation. He said that a team of experts has already been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation. He has also assured to extend all kinds of assistance to Kerala government. Earlier, the state health department had issued an alert in this regard.

According to health department officials, one person died on August 30 and the second death took place on September 11. The first victim, a 49-year old native of Maruthonkara had gone for treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode on August 27. He is survived by two children aged five and nine years. A 22-year-old youth and nine-month-old baby who are currently undergoing treatment are the deceased's relatives.

The second victim had visited the first patient while he was undergoing treatment. The 40-year-old native of Ayancheri underwent treatment for four days at a private hospital and later died. Suspecting the symptoms to be of Nipah virus, the hospital authorities sent the body fluids of both for testing. The health department has collected a list of 75 persons who were in contact with the two deceased.

Also Read: ICMR-NIV develops ELISA primary diagnostic tool for Nipah virus screening

Kerala's first Nipah case was confirmed in May 2018 in Perambra and the death toll was 18. Later in 2021, a 12-year-old boy from Pazur in Chathamangalam also died due to Nipah virus.