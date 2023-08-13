Meet Sruthi, the first person in Kerala to live for 10 years with a transplanted heart

Kochi (Kerala): Sruthi, a native of Piravam, Ernakulam, is leading a normal life even after a decade with a transplanted heart. It has been ten years since Kottayam native Lalichan's heart started beating in Sruthi. 34-year-old Sruthi became the longest-living person with a transplanted heart in the state. The heart-transplant surgery was held at the Lisie Hospital here on August 13, 2013.

Now, Sruthi is working as a beautician near her house. Sruthi, daughter of Shasheendran and Shantha, was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy in which the heart expands rapidly and Takayasu's arteritis. In addition to all this, Sruthi was born with a lone kidney.

On August 13, 2013, Joseph Mathew (Lalichan), a native of Vazhapilli, Kottayam, was declared brain dead. After the relatives were ready for organ donation, the heart was brought from Kottayam with a police escort to the Lisie Hospital in Kochi in the Ernakulam district just less than an hour after the procedures were completed. Then it had been transplanted in Sruthi.

Sruthi, the relatives of the heart donor Lalichan, and Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, who led the surgery, were gathered at Lisie Hospital on Saturday to celebrate the tenth year of the transplantation. Actor Anna Benn, was also there to share wishes, with both families.

Sruthi told ETV Bharat that she has no health problems at present and is heading forward happily. As per the doctor's directions, health check-ups are being conducted every month.

Her family members said that Sruthi came across difficulties before the heart transplant surgery. "There were many health problems like wheezing and insomnia. The problem in the heart was diagnosed at the age of seventeen. Angioplasty was done at that time, but she did not recover. Then, Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram suggested a heart transplant as the only solution," the family members recalled.

"It was a big concern when I first heard it. I agreed after everyone supported me. Being able to complete 10 years without any health problems is a great blessing. The doctor has not prescribed any major restrictions in life. However, at the same I stay away from the crowds and sick people," added Sruthi Said.

Putting her ear to Sruthi's chest, Elsamma heard the heartbeats of her brother Lalichan. Ten years ago, on August 13, World Organ Donation Day, the family made the big decision to donate the organs of Lalichan, who was brain-dead. 'We should understand the sacrifice of relatives, who are ready to donate their organs despite their great loss," Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram said.

Actor Anna Ben said that as a responsible society, we should be careful when misinformation about organ donation is relentlessly shared on social media without checking the facts.

