INTER STUDENT DIES OF A HEART ATTACK WHILE DANCING DOCTORS ADVISE CHILDREN WITH HEART DISEASES NOT TO OVER EXERCISE

Gangadhara (Telangana): An inter-student died of a heart attack at the Nyalakondapalli Government Adarsh College in the Gangadhara mandal of Telangana's Karimnagar district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that Gundu Anjaiah and Saradala's 16-year-old daughter Pradeepti, a resident of Venkatayapally mandal was studying in the first year of Inter in the Adarsh School.

"Pradeepti collapsed while dancing with her fellow students on the occasion of 'Freshers' Day' in the college. The medical staff in the college performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but to no avail and rushed her to the Karimnagar Government Hospital. Doctors confirmed that she had already died," the police official said.

Her friends said that Pradeepti had a hole in her heart from a young age and the doctors advised her to undergo surgery. They claimed that her parents could not afford the surgery.

Do not overwork such children: Dr. Koneti Nageshwar Rao, a pediatric cardiologist at Rainbow Hospital, has suggested that children suffering from heart disease should not overexercise under any circumstances. He said that there is a risk of heart failure as there is when one is exposed to severe exertion.

He explained to ETV Bharat the precautions that people suffering from heart disease should take. ''There are about 50 types of heart disease in children. This includes a hole in the heart; obstructions (block) in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the body and lungs; extreme differences in heart response- these 3 types are mostly seen," Dr Rao said.

"If the victims with a hole in the heart overexercise, there is a risk that the blood pressure in the lungs will increase two or three times. The blood that needs to be cleaned in the respiratory tract enters the body as impure. It also reaches the brain. This causes them to fall upside down. There is a danger that some may die. For the other two types of sufferers, extreme physical activity is also ineffective. If treatment is delayed for any reason, a doctor should be consulted at least once in a while. In the meantime, parents should take care not to involve children in activities involving physical activity, dance, and sports," he added.

